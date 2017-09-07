The City of Orlando will waive parking fees for the following Downtown parking garages beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, for any resident who would like to park a car in a covered garage.
- Central Boulevard Garage
53 West Central Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32801
- Jefferson Street Garage
62 West Jefferson Street
Orlando, FL 32801
- Orange County Administration Garage
300 Liberty Avenue
Orlando, FL 32801
- Library Garage
112 E. Central Boulevard
Orlando, FL 32801
- Centroplex 1
441 Revere Street
Orlando, FL 32801
All cars should be removed by 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, dependent on weather and road conditions.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *}
Tell us about yourself