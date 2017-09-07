By MelissaOnK923

A lot of downtown residence don’t have a place to park their car during the storm which is a huge risk. With hurricane force wind gusts, cars are likely to get hit and ruined. So the city of Orlando, starting at 8am today, is opening a few parking garages downtown and allowing residence to park for free during the storm (until Tuesday Sept 12th at 8am). Below is what was posted on the City of Orlando website:

Garage Parking Available During Hurricane Irma