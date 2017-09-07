Now Playing
Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Warning In Effect For Our Area

Posted: September 09, 2017

City Of Orlando Allowing Free Parking In Downtown Garages For Hurricane Irma

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

A lot of downtown residence don’t have a place to park their car during the storm which is a huge risk. With hurricane force wind gusts, cars are likely to get hit and ruined. So the city of Orlando, starting at 8am today, is opening a few parking garages downtown and allowing residence to park for free during the storm (until Tuesday Sept 12th at 8am). Below is what was posted on the City of Orlando website:

Garage Parking Available During Hurricane Irma

Posted date: 

The City of Orlando will waive parking fees for the following Downtown parking garages beginning at 8 a.m. on Saturday, September 9, for any resident who would like to park a car in a covered garage.

  • Central Boulevard Garage
    53 West Central Boulevard
    Orlando, FL 32801

 

  • Jefferson Street Garage
    62 West Jefferson Street
    Orlando, FL 32801

 

  • Orange County Administration Garage
    300 Liberty Avenue
    Orlando, FL 32801

 

  • Library Garage
    112 E. Central Boulevard
    Orlando, FL 32801

 

  • Centroplex 1
    441 Revere Street
    Orlando, FL 32801

All cars should be removed by 8 a.m. Tuesday, September 12, dependent on weather and road conditions.


