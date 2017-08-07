Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Call It Quits After 8 Years Of Marriage

By MelissaOnK923

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are ending their marriage after eight years. Anna Faris took to her Instagram account to publicly share the news with fans and followers. “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, and will always cherish our time together.” Pratt and Faris married in July 2009 after meeting on the set of the comedy Take Me Home Tonight. Their son Jack turns 5 later this month.