Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: August 07, 2017

Chris Pratt & Anna Faris Call It Quits After 8 Years Of Marriage

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Chris Pratt and Anna Faris are ending their marriage after eight years. Anna Faris took to her Instagram account to publicly share the news with fans and followers. “We are sad to announce we are legally separating. We tried hard for a long time, and we’re really disappointed. Our son has two parents who love him very much and for his sake we want to keep this situation as private as possible moving forward. We still have love for each other, and will always cherish our time together.” Pratt and Faris married in July 2009 after meeting on the set of the comedy  Take Me Home Tonight. Their son Jack turns 5 later this month.

Instagram Photo


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation