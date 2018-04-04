Now Playing
Posted: April 04, 2018

Chip & Joanna Gaines Officially Say “Bye” To Fixer Upper

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Chip and Joanna Gaines took to social media on Tuesday night to bid farewell to fans ahead of the last ever episode of their popular series  Fixer Upper. People reports that Chip tweeted, “Last #DemoDay. I’m not crying, you’re crying. #FixerUpper.” Meanwhile, Joanna added, “We love you guys!!! Thank you for being a part of this journey with us. What a ride.”  Fixer Upper has aired on HGTV since 2013, spanning five seasons and resulting in renovations of more than 100 homes. The series finale episode featured special guest Mike Herrera, the frontman for punk band MxPx, and his wife Holli. The couple also took to Instagram posting a photo of them filming and captioned it with “I can’t believe tonight marks our very last episode of Fixer Upper. This picture is of us filming our pilot in 2012 and then our last scene of fixer in 2017. What a journey this has been! Check out my blog to read an update from us and to see what’s on the horizon for our family and Magnolia as we move forward. The end is bittersweet, but we are excited for what’s to come. Tune in tonight for the series finale on HGTV @9/8c!  #fixerupper (link in profile)”

Instagram Photo

