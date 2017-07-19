Chick-Fil-A to try out Mac and Cheese and Baked Beans

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Chick-Fil-A has finally decided to see if mac and cheese and baked beans belongs on their menu. They’re testing out the family style dinners out in a few locations now, and see what happens! It seems like Chick-Fil-A would’ve thought of this VERY logical side dish for their food, like, 50 years ago . . . but better late than never!

First they are going to try it out in a few locations in North Carolina, Arizona, and Texas . . . and if it goes well, they could roll it out nationwide.