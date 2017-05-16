Now Playing
Posted: May 16, 2017

Chick-Fil-A Releases New Sandwich & Lemonade For Limited Time

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

PEOPLE Magazine reports that Chick-fil-a made a huge announcement on Monday 5/15! The popular restaurant chain is releasing a limited-edition chicken sandwich. But this won’t be an ordinary chicken sandwich. It will be a Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich that will have grilled chicken, brown sugar glazed bacon, lettuce and colby jack cheese on a Hawaiian bun.

Then to make the meal even better you can add their new Watermelon Mint Lemonade which they say was “made to complement the flavors of the new sandwich.” The drink is also available in diet form. So yes… Chick-fil-a will still be the hottest fast food restaurant to go to this summer, except Sundays of course.

“We know our customers love the flavors of our grilled menu, and we are excited to offer two items this season that will give them something new to try,” said David Farmer, Chick-fil-A vice president of menu strategy and development.

The new sandwich is Chick-fil-A’s first-ever seasonal entrée, and both items will only be available from May 15 through August 19.

Read more HERE… People.com


