By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

For NASCAR fans, Sunday (2/18) not only marks the day the annual Daytona 500 race gets underway but also the anniversary of when legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr. died in a crash at that very same race.

Chase Rice, being from North Florida near the east coast, he grew up a huge fan of NASCAR and the Daytona 500, and he recalls the day the man known as “The Intimidator” passed away: “I mean, I cried the day Dale Earnhardt died. I remember I went down to the barn where my dad and brothers were working and I said, ‘Ya’ll ain’t gonna believe it, Dale Earnhardt just died earlier,’ and my dad was just like, ‘What?’ So, it was just that moment something of larger than life being taken away from everybody.”

That is a day that, if you’re a NASCAR fan, you remember vividly. But that hasn’t been the only time that Dale Earnhardt Sr. has made an impact on the lives of the Rice family…

Chase says his father actually kind of resembled Dale Earnhardt Sr., and he recalls there being a case of mistaken identity while the two were in Daytona Beach, Florida. Chase says, “I remember one time at Chick-fil-A when I was a kid – I was probably eight years old…And my dad had a Goodwrench hat on, which was Dale Earnhardt’s sponsor. And some guy came up to him and he said, ‘Hey man, can I have your autograph?’ And then he said, ‘You’re my favorite driver.’ And that’s when it hit, it was like, ‘Oh my God, he thinks you’re Dale Earnhardt.'”

The Daytona 500 will air this Sunday on FOX at 2:30 PM ET.