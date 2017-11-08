Now Playing
Posted: November 08, 2017

Channing Tatum Recalls Telling His Wife About His Stripper Days

Channing Tatum Recalls Telling His Wife About His Stripper Days

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Channing Tatum says he told his now-wife Jenna Dewan about his stripper past early on in their relationship. “I think it was one of the very first, like, dinners we ever had together,” Tatum tells  Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t know. I’m not shy about it. She was just like, ‘What?’ She needed to know just like everybody.” He adds, “Weirdly enough, girls ask less questions than guys do. Guys want to know everything about it, like, ‘What? How much? When? Were you naked?’” Unfortunately, Tatum adds, he wasn’t paid enough. “Like, for what I was doing for the dollar, not enough of the dollars,” he jokes.

channing


