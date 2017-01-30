Celine Dion & John Legend Join Season 12 of “The Voice”

Every season, there are many guest appearances from so many talented artists on the voice. Its no wonder all these contestants from the voice end up becoming so successful… i mean look at the mentors they have had in past seasons. Season 12 is going to be no different. Celine Dion and John Legend has signed on as some of the advisers for this season of The Voice. Gwen Stefani revealed Dion’s involvement during an appearance with the singer on Friday’s episode of TODAY. “To get like the prize right here, everybody’s going to be so mad–the other coaches–that I got you,” Stefani said of Dion’s role as her adviser. Meanwhile, Dion added, “I know Gwen very well. I know her career. I know how beautiful she is all the time.” According to E! Legend will serve as the adviser for Team Adam. The Voice returns for season 12 on Monday, February 27 at 8 p.m. on NBC.