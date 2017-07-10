CASSADEE POPE REPORTEDLY ENDS ENGAGEMENT

By AJ Maguire

After a 4 months, Cassadee Pope has ended her engagement to All Time Low drummer, Rian Dawson. According to Nashville Gab, “have amicably ended their relationship, but remain friends, supportive of each others’ careers and maintain the utmost respect for one another.”

Perhaps tour life got in the way as this was the last photo Cassadee shared of the couple. Wish them both the best.

Source: Whiskey Riff