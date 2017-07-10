Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: July 10, 2017

CASSADEE POPE REPORTEDLY ENDS ENGAGEMENT

Comments

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

Instagram Photo

After a 4 months, Cassadee Pope has ended her engagement to All Time Low drummer, Rian Dawson. According to  Nashville Gab, “have amicably ended their relationship, but remain friends, supportive of each others’ careers and maintain the utmost respect for one another.”

Perhaps tour life got in the way as this was the last photo Cassadee shared of the couple. Wish them both the best.

Source:  Whiskey Riff  


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation