Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: February 03, 2017

“Cash Me Ousside” Teen is Returning to Dr. Phil

Comments

Related

View Larger
“Cash Me Ousside” Teen is Returning to Dr. Phil

The teenage girl who became a viral meme after using the phrase, “Cash me outside, how about that?” on an episode of Dr. Phil is returning to the show next week. Buzzfeed reports that Dr. Phil shared a promo on Thursday teasing the return of 13-year-old Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli–who appeared on the show in September 2016 for exhibiting extremely bad behavior she allegedly learned on “the streets.” “You never suspected she would become one of the biggest memes on the internet,” a voiceover in the promo says over footage of Bregoli’s last appearance. The clip also includes shots of Bregoli screaming into her phone. The promo has been shared more than 28,000 times on Facebook.

 


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation