“Cash Me Ousside” Teen is Returning to Dr. Phil

The teenage girl who became a viral meme after using the phrase, “Cash me outside, how about that?” on an episode of Dr. Phil is returning to the show next week. Buzzfeed reports that Dr. Phil shared a promo on Thursday teasing the return of 13-year-old Danielle Peskowitz Bregoli–who appeared on the show in September 2016 for exhibiting extremely bad behavior she allegedly learned on “the streets.” “You never suspected she would become one of the biggest memes on the internet,” a voiceover in the promo says over footage of Bregoli’s last appearance. The clip also includes shots of Bregoli screaming into her phone. The promo has been shared more than 28,000 times on Facebook.