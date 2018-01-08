Now Playing
Posted: January 08, 2018

Carrie Underwood Writes Song For Superbowl LII- “The Champion”

By MelissaOnK923

Saturday was an intense day of football but that’s how it’ll be for the next few weekends as the teams get narrowed down to the top two NFL teams as they head to the Superbowl! If you saw the Atlanta Falcons and LA Rams on Saturday during the wild-card game of the NFL Playoffs, then you may have seen a snippet of Carrie Underwood’s new song “The Champion” that premiered then… According to Taste of Country,  Sunday Night Football executive producer Fred Gaudelli asked Underwood to write the track for the upcoming Super Bowl LII. It is expected to premiere in full ahead of the big game. Underwood prepped her fans for the halftime teaser on Instagram by reposting an image from NBC’s account. The repost showed her in the red gown she wore for the 2017 season opener and the note, “Tune in tonight and you might hear a little something new.”

