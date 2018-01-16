By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

It’s big enough when the NFL seeks you out specifically to write a song for the big game but Carrie Underwood’s new song called “The Champion” is now going to be used for bigger things than the Superbowl… hard to believe that something like that even exists but now, the Winter Olympics will be pumping people up with the same song. Carrie Underwood states “We were asked to come up with something special for the Super Bowl. We knew we wanted the open to be as grand as the Super Bowl is, so I was really excited that NBC and Sunday Night Football kind of gave us control to be creative and go in and see what we could do. After we turned it in, they loved it so much [that] we were told, ‘The Olympics are gonna want this!’ So, that was just more incredible news because it certainly fits everything that the Super Bowl stands for as well.”