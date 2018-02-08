Now Playing
Posted: February 08, 2018

Carrie Underwood’s Son Does Drawing Of His Mom

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Carrie Underwood’s son has grown to be quite the Little Einstein. He is reading and drawing and doing all the things an older toddler does, except he’s not even 3 yet! This is his most recent work of art… a drawing of his “moms hair.” Carrie Underwood posted it to Instagram and captioned it “Isaiah painted this… yeah, that’s pretty accurate…”

Instagram Photo

