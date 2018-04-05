Now Playing
Posted: April 05, 2018

Carrie Underwood Shares Photo Of Her Back In The Studio

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

We may have gotten a song from Carrie Underwood earlier this year but it definitely didn’t satisfy our want for new Carrie Underwood music! She teased that new music is on the way by posting a photo of herself inside a recording studio on Instagram Wednesday. The Boot reports that the black-and-white snap shows the country singer seated behind a soundboard, in a sweatshirt and with her hair pulled back while looking at something out of frame. She posted the image without a caption. While Underwood hasn’t released a new album since 2015’s  Storyteller, she dropped a new song called “The Champion” as part of NBC’s Super Bowl coverage in January of this year. This is also one of the first few photos she has posted of herself since her accident back in January where she had to get more than 40 stitches in her face.

Instagram Photo

