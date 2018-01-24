Carrie Underwood’s Shares Heart-Melting Video Of Dad & Son

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

We can’t get over how cute Carrie Underwood’s son is. Every single day that little boy gets cuter and cuter. But recently, he seems to be getting smarter and smarter as well! He is going on three years old and this little boy is already able to identify a handful of animals from his Noah’s Ark book. You’ll see in the video below, his dad points out all the animals on the page and Isaiah is heard saying all of them: zebra, bat, lion, giraffe, etc. Carrie Underwood posted the video to her Instagram account and captioned it “Story time with Daddy… Learning about Noah… and my heart melts… ”