By Rare Country:

You simply have to see and hear Carrie Underwood absolutely roar in this brand-new video for her powerful anthem, “The Champion.”

This song is her heart. You can tell by the way she belts every single note with gusto as she sings, “I am invincible / unbreakable / unstoppable / unshakeable.”

RELATED: Meet the family who is clinging to a Carrie Underwood anthem for hope

The new video highlights some of the most important and influential moments in history that truly define perseverance, victory and honor, including the march for civil rights in Selma, Alabama; the tearing down of the Berlin Wall; the brave voices of the #MeToo movement; and inspirational figures like Martin Luther King Jr. and athletes like Muhammad Ali, surfer Bethany Hamilton and more.

Carrie’s hubby, hockey star Mike Fisher, makes an appearance in some live game footage, and we even see old footage of Carrie’s original “American Idol” audition where she was passed through with a golden ticket to Hollywood. It just gives us chills when she belts out, “This is my chance I’m taking.”

Yes you did, girl. You took that chance and it paid off big time.

The video also features police officers, firefighters, members of the U.S. military, football stars, wrestlers and NASCAR drivers, along with everyday champions like the future ballerinas, boxers and Olympians of the world.

The precious warriors of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital fighting childhood cancer also make an appearance. We can all agree there are no fighters stronger than these sweet angels. We love that Carrie wanted to feature them in this powerful video.

Rapper Ludacris also nails his part on the track, and it’s good to see his face in the official video, too! We know he loves country music—remember when he recorded the remix of “Dirt Road Anthem” with his buddy Jason Aldean? We’re kinda hoping he and Carrie and Mike become pals and he’ll just start hanging out and recording with more country stars.

“The Champion” was featured on NBC’s Super Bowl LII and XXII Winter Olympic Games.

We’ve loved watching Carrie repost fan videos of the song on her socials. So many incredible kids have been dancing and singing their hearts out to the new power anthem.

She and Ludacris and truly inspiring the next generation of champions.

Even sweet pups are getting in on the action, like little Emmett!

RELATED: Carrie Underwood’s hubby takes a big step forward with her blessing

See the official video below.