Posted: January 09, 2017

Carrie Underwood Plans to Write Songs & Skydive in 2017

Carrie Underwood Plans to Write Songs & Skydive in 2017

By AJ Maguire

After touring the world in 2016, Carrie Underwood is ready for something different this year. “I think I’m gonna enjoy a little time with my family and then start writing, maybe,“ Underwood told Ryan Seacrest on Sunday at the Golden Globes, where she was a presenter. “I feel like my house is a wreck, so I’m like, I’ve got to get this in order. Being home off the road, every time we go home…I just drop stuff off and leave again. And now I’m trying to make sense of my life.“ However, she adds she’s got time for more skydiving after she famously jumped out of a plane in Australia when her tour was Down Under. “After that, people started giving us gifts of skydiving,“ she admits. “So I’m going to have to make my husband go.“

 

 

Carrie Underwood Reveals Her Plans for 2017 (Hint: They Involve Cleaning House) | E! News: http://www.eonline.com/news/820483/carrie-underwood-reveals-her-plans-for-2017-hint-they-involve-cleaning-house


