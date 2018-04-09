Carrie Underwood Announces Performance Of New Single At ACM Awards

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

This award show is going to be HUGE!!! The Acadamy of Country Music just released a statement saying that Carrie Underwood will sing her soon-to-be-released single this Sunday at the 53rd Annual ACM Awards. The press release stated

RD ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS , joining a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. Underwood is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Vocal Event of the Year for "The Fighter" with Keith Urban. The 53 rd ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will be broadcast LIVE from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Sunday, April 15 (8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network. "Thirteen-time ACM Award® winner Carrie Underwood will perform the world television premiere of her soon-to-be-released single live on the 53

Previously announced ACM Awards performers include Lauren Alaina, Jason Aldean, Kelsea Ballerini, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Luke Bryan, Kenny Chesney, Kelly Clarkson, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Lady Antebellum, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Midland, Maren Morris, Jon Pardi, Bebe Rexha, Thomas Rhett, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban and Brett Young. Previously announced presenters include David Boreanaz, Drew Brees, AJ Buckley, Cam, Sam Elliott, Eve, Ashton Kutcher, Dustin Lynch, Nancy O’Dell, Rebecca Romijn, Max Thieriot and Lindsey Vonn.”

She teased the single on Instagram a few days ago with just a picture and a time… This Wednesday 4/11 at 6am ET.