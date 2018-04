Carrie Underwood Announces Performance Of New Single At ACM Awards

Sunday, April 15

“Thirteen-time ACM Award® winner Carrie Underwood will perform the world television premiere of her soon-to-be-released single live on the 53ACADEMY OF COUNTRY MUSIC AWARDS, joining a star-studded lineup of performers and presenters. Underwood is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Vocal Event of the Year for “The Fighter” with Keith Urban. The 53ACM Awards, hosted by Reba McEntire, will be broadcast LIVE from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas,(8:00-11:00 PM, live ET/delayed PT) on the CBS Television Network.