Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: January 10, 2017

Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Cause of Death Finally Revealed

Comments

Related

View Larger
Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Cause of Death Finally Revealed
View Larger
Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Cause of Death Finally Revealed

The death of these two celebrities was a shock to all of America, and we have all been patiently waiting to figure out what caused the death of these two women. Well according to documents obtained by TMZ, Fisher’s cause of death is listed as ”cardiac arrest/deferred,” which means the L.A. County Coroner’s Office needs to do more testing to pinpoint the trigger for the massive heart attack she suffered before Christmas. Meanwhile, 84-year-old Reynolds is said to have died on December 28, a day after her daughter,  after a blood vessel ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain. Hypertension is listed as an underlying cause of the stroke.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

INSTAGRAM: @K923ORLANDO
 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation