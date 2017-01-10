Carrie Fisher & Debbie Reynolds’ Cause of Death Finally Revealed

The death of these two celebrities was a shock to all of America, and we have all been patiently waiting to figure out what caused the death of these two women. Well according to documents obtained by TMZ, Fisher’s cause of death is listed as ”cardiac arrest/deferred,” which means the L.A. County Coroner’s Office needs to do more testing to pinpoint the trigger for the massive heart attack she suffered before Christmas. Meanwhile, 84-year-old Reynolds is said to have died on December 28, a day after her daughter, after a blood vessel ruptured and caused bleeding in her brain. Hypertension is listed as an underlying cause of the stroke.