Brittany Aldean Tells Off Mom Shamers In Instagram Post

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Mom shaming is a real thing… and Brittany Aldean is dealing with it in FULL FORCE right now. If you follow her on instagram you know that she has been planning this tropical vacation for quite a while! Her, her hubby Jason, and their friends are somewhere so beautiful and tropical and relaxing. She is taking a break from the mom life, which EVERY mom needs, but she is getting backlash from some of her followers because of it… and she is FED UP. She posted to Instagram with a little message for the mom shamers out there. She captioned the photo “Much needed vacay Just a word of wisdom for all the parent shamers… vacations are ok for new parents to take. Sometimes after being pregnant for almost a year, cooped up in a house for weeks at a time, you need a little sunshine and adult time. IT IS NOT OK to leave your ignorant comments. If you don’t agree with something, PLEASE… do me a favor and unfollow me. You will NOT be missed And for all the sweet, positive, happy people… we love you and thank you!! ”