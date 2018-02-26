Brett Young Pops The Question To Long Time Girlfriend, Taylor Mills

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Read More here, at PEOPLE Country

Brett Young is officially a taken man! Like taken taken. He has popped the question and gotten a HUGE ring for his long time girlfriend, Taylor Mills. PEOPLE got the exclusive on the engagement ring and the proposal.

They said Brett Young, 36, proposed in Oxford, Mississippi, at the Graduate hotel near Ole Miss, where he went to college.

“We are both more excited than we can express and looking forward to starting this chapter of our lives together,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively.

The couple also shared with PEOPLE that they met in Arizona at ASU and thats where they will most likely tie the knot. Young proposed at that very same school to keep the romance strong. He had the hotel cover table in their hotel room with flowers and champagne so when they got back from dinner, it was there and ready.

Young also told PEOPLE the story of their relationship as well… “We met a little over 10 years ago in Scottsdale while she was at ASU and dated for a little over six years. After school, she and I both moved to Los Angeles together. When I moved to Nashville, we took a break for a few years, and I wrote a lot of my first record about her.” That is probably where “In Case You Didn’t Know,” “Sleep Without You,” and “Mercy” came from since they are all hopeless romantic songs.

And the ring is GORGEOUS! PEOPLE got the best photos of it so we could share with you!