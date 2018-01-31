By MelissaOnK923

Brett Eldredge recently surprised some of his youngest fans at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital by inviting them to a live performance in Music City. “Would you wanna go to my show in Nashville and hang out backstage?” Eldredge asked several young patients via video. “I already got permission from your parents, so just tell me yes or no, but I hope you say yes.” On Tuesday, Lyft shared a video of Eldredge’s meet-and-greet with the kids to announce their new Round Up and Donate initiative. The fundraising program encourages Lyft riders to give to charity by rounding up their fares on the app. “I am so thankful to St. Jude for the opportunity to meet these incredible kids,” Eldredge added in a statement. “Now everyone can help make an impact with Lyft’s Round Up and Donate. I hope that everyone can see how powerful and simple it is to help by donating.”