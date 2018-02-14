By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

When it comes to Valentines Day in a relationship, you don’t want to do TOO much but you also don’t want to do too little either. There is a happy medium. The guys of Dan + Shay believe that earlier on in a relationship, especially the first year you, you gotta start super small… Shay says, “Every Valentine’s Day is always a lot of pressure for every guy. So, you gotta be strategic. Any guys out there starting a new relationship you gotta start small, get like roses the first year. You can’t go all out not even roses maybe like a hand-written note.”

Then you got Brett Eldredge over here telling you the exact opposite, saying “You can go a little over the top sometimes, you know, like fill a room with a bajillion flowers and all that stuff. It’s just like, be romantic but be romantic in a place of like spending time with that person. I’m not saying don’t give them roses or something, [but] just don’t go over the top and fly an airplane that says ‘I love you’ or something, you know?

Maybe there is a middle ground. Maybe it’s Dan + Shay’s way the first year and the 2nd year is more the “over the top” way when the relationship is more solid. What do you think?