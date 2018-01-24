Now Playing
Posted: January 24, 2018

Breaking: Luke Bryan Adds More Dates & Stops To His “What Makes You Country” Tour

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

After the first part of American Idol comes to an end (the pre-recorded auditions part), our boy Luke Bryan is hitting the road for his “What Makes You Country” Tour. He is bringing quite a few people out on tour with him. Starting February 16th he has The Cadillac Three and Kip Moore. Then starting this week, he has added 19 new shows that are scheduled around his side gig judging  American Idol, which returns to ABC on March 11. These new dates, he has added Jon Pardi, Carly Pearce, and Morgan Wallen to join him!

Here are the newly added dates for Bryan’s What Makes You Country Tour:

March 9: Lafayette, LA**
March 10: New Orleans, LA**

April 6: Albuquerque, NM*

June 14: Charleston, WV
June 21: West Palm Beach, FL
June 22: Jacksonville, FL
June 28: Raleigh, NC
June 29: Charlotte, NC

Aug. 2: Omaha, NE
Aug. 17: Syracuse, NY
Aug. 18: Bristow, VA
Aug. 19: Saratoga Springs, NY
Aug. 24: Indianapolis, IN
Aug. 26: Kansas City, MO

Sept. 8: Dallas, TX
Sept. 13: Rapid City, SD**
Sept. 14: Billings, MT**
Sept. 20: Boise, ID**
Sept. 21: Salt Lake City, UT**

Jon Pardi is special guest on all second leg tour dates except*
Morgan Wallen opens June-August shows
Carly Pearce opens **
Dallas opener tbd

