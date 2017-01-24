Now Playing
Posted: January 24, 2017

Brantley Gilbert Would “Probably Be Dead” Without Keith Urban

Brantley Gilbert Would "Probably Be Dead" Without Keith Urban
Brantley Gilbert Would "Probably Be Dead" Without Keith Urban

By AJ Maguire

In a new interview with The Tennessean, Bradley Gilbert says that he’d “probably be dead” without the support of his friend Keith Urban. “I told him, I don’t think I can do my job. I don’t know if I can ever play a song at my shows without being (messed) up,” Gilbert recalls telling Urban after getting sober in 2011. “Or writing, I was worried my songs wouldn’t be the same, that I wouldn’t be on everyone else’s level. It’s a drinking environment.” Gilbert goes on to say that, ultimately, Urban convinced him that being sober makes him a better artist and person. “If it weren’t for him, I don’t know if I’d be sober or be in this business anymore,” Gilbert adds.

 

Brantley Gilbert Would ’Probably Be Dead’ Without Keith Urban: http://tasteofcountry.com/brantley-gilbert-addiction-keith-urban-help/

Brantley Gilbert: Keith Urban saved my life: http://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/2017/01/22/brantley-gilbert-keith-urban-saved-my-life/96121234/


