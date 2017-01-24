Brantley Gilbert Would “Probably Be Dead” Without Keith Urban

By AJ Maguire

In a new interview with The Tennessean, Bradley Gilbert says that he’d “probably be dead” without the support of his friend Keith Urban. “I told him, I don’t think I can do my job. I don’t know if I can ever play a song at my shows without being (messed) up,” Gilbert recalls telling Urban after getting sober in 2011. “Or writing, I was worried my songs wouldn’t be the same, that I wouldn’t be on everyone else’s level. It’s a drinking environment.” Gilbert goes on to say that, ultimately, Urban convinced him that being sober makes him a better artist and person. “If it weren’t for him, I don’t know if I’d be sober or be in this business anymore,” Gilbert adds.

