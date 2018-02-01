Brantley Gilbert Will Add A Full Orchestra To Tour Stop

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Brantley Gilbert is switching it up completely for one of his shows on an upcoming tour! When he brings his “The Ones That Like Me Tour” to Nashville on May 4, he’ll be adding a classy touch to his hit-packed set. For one night only, Gilbert will be backed by The Ones That Like Me Orchestra as he hits the stage at Nashville’s outdoor Ascend Amphitheater. The orchestra is led by conductor Jim Gray, who has worked with everyone from Miranda Lambert and Barbara Streisand to renowned symphony orchestras across the country. Tickets go on sale this Friday (2/2) at 10 AM local time.

Brantley Gilbert doesn’t seem to go with an orchestra but you can bet it will be the most unique experience anyone has ever seen.