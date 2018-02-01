Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: February 01, 2018

Brantley Gilbert Will Add A Full Orchestra To Tour Stop

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Brantley Gilbert is switching it up completely for one of his shows on an upcoming tour! When he brings his “The Ones That Like Me Tour” to Nashville on May 4, he’ll be adding a classy touch to his hit-packed set. For one night only, Gilbert will be backed by The Ones That Like Me Orchestra as he hits the stage at Nashville’s outdoor Ascend Amphitheater. The orchestra is led by conductor Jim Gray, who has worked with everyone from Miranda Lambert and Barbara Streisand to renowned symphony orchestras across the country. Tickets go on sale this Friday (2/2) at 10 AM local time.

Brantley Gilbert doesn’t seem to go with an orchestra but you can bet it will be the most unique experience anyone has ever seen.

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation