Brad Paisley Gets Odd Gift From Dustin Lynch

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Brad Paisley has been on his “Weekend Warrior Word Tour” for quite a while now and Dustin Lynch has been a part of that tour for the majority of the tour. They rolled into Nashville on Friday night (4/6) for a pretty unforgettable show. While returning to the stage to help Brad perform “I’m Still a Guy,” opener Dustin Lynch emerged holding a small goat dressed up in a Wonder Woman outfit. Lynch said the goat was a gift to Brad for having him out on the road and told the singer that his goat had been named Telly in honor of Paisley’s love for Fender Telecaster guitars.

Dustin explains to the audience at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena why he got Brad the goat:

(Dustin Lynch) “In my opinion, Brad Paisley is one of the greatest of all time to do this. He is one of the G.O.A.Ts of country music, so Brad, I got you a goat.”

Watch the video of Dustin giving him the goat here:

Brad Paisley said, “You’re really giving me this?

Dustin Lynch responded, “Yeah [off mic].”

Brad: “You better, ’cause my children will find out about this and they’ll be like, ‘Why didn’t you bring the goat home?’ The goat’s coming home. I’ll be on YouTube later reading how you take care of a goat.”

It seems Telly the goat is getting all settled in at home, too. On Saturday (4/7), Brad’s wife, Kimberly, shared an Instagram picture of their new goat standing in the garage next to a classic 1961 Corvette. That picture can be seen here: