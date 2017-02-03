Now Playing
Posted: February 03, 2017

Boston Bombing Survivor is Marrying the Fire Fighter Who Saved Her Life

Boston Bombing Survivor is Marrying the Fire Fighter Who Saved Her Life
Boston Bombing Survivor is Marrying the Fire Fighter Who Saved Her Life

A 48-year-old woman named Roseann Sdoia was near the finish line during the Boston Marathon bombing four years ago, and lost her right leg just above the knee. But check this out . . . A 37-year-old fireman named Mike Materia helped save her life, and then rode with her in an ambulance. Now they’re getting MARRIED.

He came to visit her in the hospital, and her mom tried to set them up. Roseann says it was actually pretty funny . . . even though she’d just been BLOWN UP, her mom was still trying to marry her off.

Mike took her on their first date about two months later . . . they got engaged last month . . . and they’re planning a small wedding this fall.

They were both at an event in New York on Wednesday called the Empire State Building Run-Up, where people climb 86 flights of stairs to raise money for charity. Roseann did it with her prosthetic on, and Mike wore his firefighting gear.

She also has a book coming out in March called “Perfect Strangers”, about Mike and two other people who helped save her life four years ago. (NY Post)


