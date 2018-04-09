Blake Shelton Takes To Twitter To Praise Gwen For Arrowhead Find

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Blake Shelton took to Twitter over the weekend to praise his girlfriend Gwen Stefani for finding several arrowheads in Oklahoma. The county star shared a photo of several of the artifacts and wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.” A fan replied to Shelton’s tweet and asked, “Did Gwen find those arrowheads on your ranch?!? If so, that’s very cool.” Shelton responded with a proud “yep!”