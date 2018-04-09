Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: April 09, 2018

Blake Shelton Takes To Twitter To Praise Gwen For Arrowhead Find

Comments

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Blake Shelton took to Twitter over the weekend to praise his girlfriend Gwen Stefani for finding several arrowheads in Oklahoma. The county star shared a photo of several of the artifacts and wrote, “Hey @gwenstefani it’s official… with your arrowhead finding eye you are now an adopted Okie!!! Side note: I love you pretty girl… #truth.” A fan replied to Shelton’s tweet and asked, “Did Gwen find those arrowheads on your ranch?!? If so, that’s very cool.” Shelton responded with a proud “yep!”

Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

K92.3 Photos!

 

© 2018 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2018 Rovi Corporation