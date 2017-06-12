Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With Nashville Bar Crawl at CMA Fest

Leave it to Blake Shelton to turn Nashville’s CMA Fest into the ultimate Music City bar crawl. On Thursday night, the country crooner tweeted, “Nashville, what are y’all up to? I’m heading to Whiskey Bent for a @SmithworksVodka drink…see y’all there?“ (Earlier this year, Shelton partnered with the liquor, made from Midwestern ingredients.) After playing several of his hits at the tavern, he tweeted, “Man, let’s keep it going! @SmithworksVodka and I are at Crazy Town now!!“ He ended the evening with a nightcap at Losers Bar and Grill.

Blake Shelton Surprises Fans at Local Bars in Nashville: ’I’m Still Thirsty!’: http://www.etonline.com/news/219332_blake_shelton_surprises_fans_at_local_bars_nashville/

Blake Shelton Charms at Surprise CMA Music Fest Concert – Rolling Stone: http://www.rollingstone.com/country/news/blake-shelton-charms-at-surprise-cma-music-fest-concert-w487156