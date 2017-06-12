Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 12, 2017

Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With Nashville Bar Crawl at CMA Fest

Comments

Related

View Larger
Blake Shelton Surprises Fans With Nashville Bar Crawl at CMA Fest

By AJ Maguire

K923 What's Hot

Leave it to Blake Shelton to turn Nashville’s CMA Fest into the ultimate Music City bar crawl. On Thursday night, the country crooner tweeted, “Nashville, what are y’all up to? I’m heading to Whiskey Bent for a @SmithworksVodka drink…see y’all there?“ (Earlier this year, Shelton partnered with the liquor, made from Midwestern ingredients.) After playing several of his hits at the tavern, he tweeted, “Man, let’s keep it going! @SmithworksVodka and I are at Crazy Town now!!“ He ended the evening with a nightcap at Losers Bar and Grill.

Blake Shelton Surprises Fans at Local Bars in Nashville: ’I’m Still Thirsty!’: http://www.etonline.com/news/219332_blake_shelton_surprises_fans_at_local_bars_nashville/

Blake Shelton Charms at Surprise CMA Music Fest Concert – Rolling Stone: http://www.rollingstone.com/country/news/blake-shelton-charms-at-surprise-cma-music-fest-concert-w487156


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation