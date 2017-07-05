Now Playing
Posted: July 05, 2017

Blake Shelton Scores 24th #1 With “Every Time I Hear That Song”

Blake Shelton Scores 24th #1 With "Every Time I Hear That Song"
Blake Shelton Scores 24th #1 With "Every Time I Hear That Song"
Blake Shelton Scores 24th #1 With "Every Time I Hear That Song"

By AJ Maguire

Now “hear“ this, Blake Shelton fans! Billboard reports that the country great has just scored his 24th #1 hit on their Country Airplay chart with his single “Every Time I Hear That Song.“ The track off his 2016 album If I’m Honest climbed from #2 last week to take the top spot for the week ending July 15. “All I’ve ever wanted is to be a country singer, and having a #1 song is thrilling,“ Shelton says in a statement. “Thank you to the fans for supporting me and being part of this journey. And a special salute to the first responders and the servicemen and women who allow us to celebrate freedom.“

 

Now ’Hear’ This: Blake Shelton Scores 24th Airplay No. 1 | Billboard: http://www.billboard.com/articles/columns/chart-beat/7850318/blake-shelton-country-airplay-every-time-hear-that-song


