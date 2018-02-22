By MelissaOnK923

If you have seen The Voice, then you know how ruthless those judges are when it comes to the competition… So we can only assume that that is how Blake Shelton would be to Luke Bryan as the two go head to head during the weekly primetime hour when The Voice and American Idol air at the same time on the same day. But actually, its the exact opposite. Blake Shelton (at least behind the camera’s and publicity) he is just a supportive, great friend.

As Luke Bryan recently shared with Kix Brooks on America’s Country Countdown, Blake Shelton reached out to him when he first learned of getting his American Idol judging gig. Luke says, “When the Idol deal went down, Blake sent me a text going, ‘Man, so fired up for ya. Nobody deserves a big ole TV opportunity more than you.’ Blake’s been one of those guys that had to work and scrape for every bit of recognition that he’s had.”