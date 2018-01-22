By Rare Country:

Unless you were in Riviera Maya, Mexico, over the weekend, you likely missed out on a really good time.

As previously reported, Blake Shelton and his ladylove, Gwen Stefani, spent time together on the beach in Mexico on Jan. 19, ahead of his headlining show at Luke Bryan’s annual Crash My Playa concert festival. Before the show, the cute couple went on a romantic seaside stroll, as seen in the Instagram fan shot below.

Turns out that Gwen and Blake’s morning relaxation walk was just what they needed, because their night was filled to the brim with loads of fun and excitement.

You see ,when Blake took the stage as a headliner, he was joined by his buddy Luke.

Together, the two pals pleased an enormous crowd of fans with an entire set of cover songs including, George Strait’s, “All My Ex’s Live in Texas,” Hal Ketchum’s, “Small Town Saturday Night” and Garth Brooks,’ “Papa Loved Mama,” just to name a few.

While onstage, Luke also rocked a classic mullet that looked similar to the one that Blake sported back in the ’90s! Nope, we’re not kidding. You can check out the fashion choice in the Georgia-born country crooner’s Instagram shot below.

“Vintage BS,” Luke joked, alongside the hilarious photo that shows him covering up his Blake-inspired wig with a black Stetson. He also pairs a plaid buttoned down shirt with a flashy belt buckle, and raises up a Smithworks Vodka branded plastic cup, as if to mock his fellow country pal.

Heck, even Luke’s wife Caroline got in on the lighthearted joke!

Instead of donning a mullet though, she poked fun at Blake’s 2017 “People” magazine “Sexiest Man Alive” title, and sported a life vest with the words “Sexiest Man Alive” written across the front.

“Blake Bryan,” she wrote on her Instagram page, alongside the photo that shows her standing next to her mullet-wearing husband. “Luke really wanted to capture the vintage Blake look … but he actually looks like Luke from our college days. #1998 #bluke #crashmyplaya.”

Speaking of Caroline, she was also on hand during Blake and Luke’s jam session at the Crash My Playa concert event. She hung out on the sidelines with Gwen, according to the former No Doubt front woman’s Instagram page.

“This is Instagram-worthy,” Gwen, who sported a denim jacket covered in rhinestones and a bohemian headband, can be heard saying in the clip above, while partying with Caroline.

Gwen didn’t stay on the side of the stage all night though. She ended up crashing her man’s set with a rendition of her smash hit, “Hollaback Girl.” And, yes. Blake was right by her side singing along with the words, as seen in one fan’s Instagram video below.

The two also ended their joint performance with an elongated smooch!

Crash My Playa, which ran from Jan. 17-20, also featured performances by Sam Hunt, Maren Morris and fiancé Ryan Hurd, Brett Young, The Cadillac Three, Dustin Lynch, Maggie Rose and many more.