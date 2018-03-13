Now Playing
Posted: March 13, 2018

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Have Wine-Fueled Double Date

Blake Shelton and Kelly Clarkson Have Wine-Fueled Double Date

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

Can you imagine being out to dinner and seeing Blake Shelton AND Kelly Clarkson out on a double date together?! Well, apparently they do it all the time but usually, they do it at each other’s houses. The last one though was a little messy. Blake has revealed that Kelly spilled red wine all over her shirt the last time that they had a double date with their respective partners, Gwen Stefani and Brandon Blackstock. “Last time I was at Kelly’s house, she had what started off as a white T-shirt… It’s like a tie-dyed shirt by the end of the night,” he tells  Entertainment Tonight . Clarkson jumps in and admits, “One glass in me and I just kinda made poor decisions from there.” She also shares what it was like when she and her husband visited Stefani’s home for the first time. “I was kind of like  Pretty Woman  walking in the store, except I didn’t look like Julia Roberts, and I was walking in the store and they were like, ‘You don’t belong here,'” she jokes. “And then I’m like, why is she with him [Shelton]?!” Shelton adds that he’s been “wondering the same thing” and jokes, “It was a shock to me that I got invited to her house.”
