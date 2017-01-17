Blake called his Mamma today to share some exciting news!

By AJ Maguire

When you become a big-time country superstar, many might assume that not much fazes you. From awards wins to chart-topping songs, it might seem the status quo for someone such as Blake Shelton.

But based on his latest action, success hasn’t gone to Blake’s head.

Considering the news he received on Jan. 17 that his latest single, “A Guy With A Girl,” had reached the top spot on the Billboard Country Airplay Chart. Instead of taking it in stride, Blake commented that the achievement felt as good as ever.

So good, in fact, that he had to call one person to celebrate.

“The first thing I did when I found out today was call my mom, just like I did with my first and every [No.1],” Blake said in a press release about the big news. “I’ve been in this business long enough to know that a No. 1 single should be celebrated and never taken for granted.”

Blake added, “I’m just as excited about ‘Guy With A Girl’ going No. 1 as I was ‘Austin.’ So, as always, thanks to country radio and especially the fans for this.”

Source: Rare Country

