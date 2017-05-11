Now Playing
Posted: May 11, 2017

Billy Ray Cyrus Gushes Over Daughter Miley Cyrus’s Sobriety

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Singers Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Singers Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 24: Singers Billy Ray Cyrus and daughter Miley Cyrus attend the 2013 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)
By MelissaOnK923

In a new interview with Entertainment Tonight, Billy Ray Cyrus reveals how daughter Miley’s decision to temporarily give up marijuana has been a positive move. “I don’t know how to break it down more than just the fact that I see a joy in her spirit and something coming from within that is just pure beauty, if you will,” Billy Ray explains. The “Achy Break Heart” singer goes on to say that he’s never seen his daughter more sharp. “Her instincts, everything is at the top of its game,” he adds. “…Sometimes you have to clear out the junk. And then you realize what’s most important. Whatever is going on, it’s working for her.” Miley revealed in a recent Billboard cover story that she’d stopped smoking a few weeks before the interview.

 


