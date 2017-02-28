Biggest Loser’s Bob Harper Suffers Serious Heart Attack

One of the host of the reality TV show Biggest Loser admits to some very serious heath issues. Bob Harper has revealed that he is recovering from a serious heart attack that left him unconscious for two days. The 51-year-old fitness trainer tells TMZ that he collapsed during a workout earlier this month. He went on to spend eight days in a New York hospital and still has not been cleared to fly home to Los Angeles. Harper, who took over the host of NBC’s reality weight loss program last year, has been a fixture on all 17 seasons of the show.