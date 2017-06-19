Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country
On Air
No Program
Now Playing
K92.3
Last Song Played
Orlando's Country

Posted: June 19, 2017

Beyonce’s Dad Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins On Sunday

Comments

Related

View Larger
Beyonce’s Dad Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins On Sunday
View Larger
Beyonce’s Dad Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins On Sunday
View Larger
Beyonce’s Dad Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins On Sunday
View Larger
Beyonce’s Dad Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins On Sunday

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

Fathers day was even bigger for Jay Z this year! Beyonce’s dad confirmed on Twitter Sunday that Queen Bey has given birth to her and her husband’s twins. Elite Daily reports that Mathew Knowles shared a image of colorful balloons, along with the message, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.” He captioned the post, “They’re here! #Beyonce #Twins #JayZ #HappyBirthday.” Knowles’ confirmation came a day after both TMZ and US Weekly reported that the Carter clan welcomed a baby boy and girl on Monday, June 12. TMZ adds that Beyonce remains at a Los Angeles hospital after a ”minor issue” regarding the twins surfaced this week. The gender and names of the babies have yet to be revealed.


Comments

There are no comments yet. Be the first to post your thoughts. or Register.

 
 

K92.3 Photos!

FOLLOW K92.3 ON:

 

© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad ChoicesAdChoices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group

Rovi Portions of Content Provided by Rovi Corporation. © 2017 Rovi Corporation