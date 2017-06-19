Beyonce’s Dad Confirms She Gave Birth To Twins On Sunday

Fathers day was even bigger for Jay Z this year! Beyonce’s dad confirmed on Twitter Sunday that Queen Bey has given birth to her and her husband’s twins. Elite Daily reports that Mathew Knowles shared a image of colorful balloons, along with the message, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.” He captioned the post, “They’re here! #Beyonce #Twins #JayZ #HappyBirthday.” Knowles’ confirmation came a day after both TMZ and US Weekly reported that the Carter clan welcomed a baby boy and girl on Monday, June 12. TMZ adds that Beyonce remains at a Los Angeles hospital after a ”minor issue” regarding the twins surfaced this week. The gender and names of the babies have yet to be revealed.