Posted: July 07, 2017

Ben Affleck Reportedly Dating SNL Producer Lindsay Shookus

It was a shock to everyone around the nation when Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner called it quits on their marriage after 12 years! And it seems that Ben is already moving on. He is reportedly dating  Saturday Night Live producer Lindsay Shookus. A source tells E! News that the two are still very much “in the early stages” of their relationship and recently met up while he was in London for work. The pair caught a showing of Sam Mendes’ play Ferryman last week during their trip across the pond. “It’s more than a summer fling,” the insider dishes. “They are having fun and care for each other. It’s early and they are taking it slow.”


