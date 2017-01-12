Now Playing
Posted: January 12, 2017

Ben Affleck gets Very Personal Pat Down

Ben Affleck gets Very Personal Pat Down

Ben Affleck was a very good sport Tuesday afternoon, when airport security at LAX decided to make America safer by giving him a particularly intimate rubdown. You could tell he was very frustrated in the video but he was very cooperative while the guy patted down every single inch of his body. And wouldn’t you know it, TMZ got it on video. Pretty sure this probably pisses him off even more. LOL


