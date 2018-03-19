Now Playing
Posted: March 19, 2018

Backstreet Boys Opening A Restaurant, & Dipping Into The Tequila Industry

Backstreet Boys Opening A Restaurant, & Dipping Into The Tequila Industry

By MelissaOnK923

Ashley's All Access

THE BACKSTREET BOYS are starting their own restaurant.  They just filed for a trademark for the name “Backstreet Barbecue”.  Nick Carter tweeted, quote, “When you have two boys from Kentucky and three from Florida, I promise you that it’s gonna be finger licking good.” They’re also looking to start their own tequila brand.  Nick says they’re trying to find a partner in Mexico.

Don’t laugh . . . there’s money in it. George Clooney and Cindy Crawford’s husband started their Casamigos tequila in 2013 . . . and sold it off last year for $1 BILLION.

