Posted: May 24, 2017

Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay Dishes Details About Her Finale Proposal

By MelissaOnK923

The Bachelorette, Rachel Lindsay, has shared details about her romantic proposal, which fans will have the opportunity to see later this season. Obviously she doesn’t reveal enough to know who the winner is until we get through quite a few more episodes but she did give Extra’s Mario Lopez some juicy details in an interview, like… “He asked my parents, he got down on one knee–yes, all the traditional things happened. I had the ultimate decision, but my family, their opinions matter to me.” Lindsay also reveals that she’s been wearing a simple gold wedding band on her ring finger since the proposal, which will be upgraded to a Neil Lane sparkler once the show airs, adding, “You got to be surprised with the Neil Lane bling.” But it’s obvious she had a VERY successful season on The Bachelorette and was able to ultimately find love with one of the contestants.


