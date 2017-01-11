Emily Maynard, former Bachelorette, has trouble finding love on the show. She ended her first season on the Bachelor engaged and it didn’t work out. Then she was the Bachelorette and at the end of it, it still didnt work out. But things are obviously in her favor now as she just welcomed her 3rd child, 2nd son, into the world with her husband and family (pictured above). In a new interview with Good Morning America, she confesses she doesn’t have fond memories about the show. “I always say I should not give anyone any Bachelor and Bachelorette tips because it has kind of been a train wreck, to be quite honest,” she explains. “My time on the show was a bit of a mess.” She did, however, say that her best advice would be to ”just have fun.” Maynard rose to fame after getting engaged to Brad Womack on season 15 of The Bachelor, before later getting engaged to Jef Holm at the end of her season of The Bachelorette in 2012. She later ended things with Holm and married her current husband Tyler Johnson in 2014.

