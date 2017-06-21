Bachelor In Paradise Is Back!

The long awaited question has been answered! “Bachelor in Paradise” WILL resume filming, after an internal investigation revealed no evidence of sexual misconduct.

But there will be a few changes that come from this incident. Producers did say they will, quote, “implement changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.” Which, wouldn’t you think those actions would be unnecessary if in the end nobody did anything wrong? LOL but anyways… th ey also said they won’t release videotape of what happened, out of respect for the contestants involved. The show has decided not to name them, but we all know it was Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson based on previous articles and media outlets. Both have already opened up to the media about the situation and have given their sides of the story.