Posted: June 21, 2017

Bachelor In Paradise Is Back!

Bachelor In Paradise Is Back!
Bachelor In Paradise Is Back!
Bachelor In Paradise Is Back!
Bachelor In Paradise Is Back!

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

The long awaited question has been answered! “Bachelor in Paradise” WILL resume filming, after an internal investigation revealed no evidence of sexual misconduct.
But there will be a few changes that come from this incident. Producers did say they will, quote, “implement changes to the show’s policies and procedures to enhance and further ensure the safety and security of all participants.” Which, wouldn’t you think those actions would be unnecessary if in the end nobody did anything wrong? LOL but anyways… they also said they won’t release videotape of what happened, out of respect for the contestants involved. The show has decided not to name them, but we all know it was Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson based on previous articles and media outlets. Both have already opened up to the media about the situation and have given their sides of the story.
“Us Weekly” claims that DeMario has been asked to return. There’s no word on Corinne. Which doesn’t surprise us based on her actions in her previous season on the Bachelor and how things have been going since the incident of bachelor in paradise… Corinne has a lawyer who is doing further investigations into the incident but he also isn’t surprised that the internal investigation found no wrongdoing. He does says HIS investigation will continue, based on, quote, “multiple new witnesses coming forward revealing what they saw and heard.” Corinne believes producers knew she was in no condition to consent to sexual activity, but let her mess around with DeMario anyways.She claims she didn’t even know it happened until someone told her it happened the next day.
 

