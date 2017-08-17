Atlanta Falcons Put Chick-Fil-A In Their New Stadium…

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

The Atlanta Falcons’ new BILLION DOLLAR stadium has something that most people would be HAPPY to hear was there. Chick-fil-a is one of the most successful food chains out there so of course they thought it would be a great idea and it makes sense, because the chain’s headquarters is in Atlanta, and it was founded in nearby Hapeville, Georgia, all the way back in 1967. But what DOESN’T make sense is that it’ll be CLOSED ON SUNDAYS, which of course is the day that most NFL games are held.