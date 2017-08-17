Now Playing
Posted: August 17, 2017

Atlanta Falcons Put Chick-Fil-A In Their New Stadium…

Atlanta Falcons Put Chick-Fil-A In Their New Stadium…

By MelissaOnK923

K923 What's Hot

The Atlanta Falcons’ new BILLION DOLLAR stadium has something that most people would be HAPPY to hear was there. Chick-fil-a is one of the most successful food chains out there so of course they thought it would be a great idea and it makes sense, because the chain’s headquarters is in Atlanta, and it was founded in nearby Hapeville, Georgia, all the way back in 1967.  But what DOESN’T make sense is that it’ll be CLOSED ON SUNDAYS, which of course is the day that most NFL games are held.
 
 
Chick-Fil-A has always been closed on Sundays for religious reasons, and if they haven’t changed that policy in 50 years, it’s not surprising that they aren’t making an exception this time.  But that means Falcons fans will only have ONE opportunity to try the Chick-Fil-A in the stadium, because their only non-Sunday home game is on Thursday, December 7th against the New Orleans Saints.  Of course, the kiosk will be open for other non-Sunday events, including Saturday college football games.   And naturally, there will be other areas in the stadium to get some chicken . . . including a place that’s selling a chicken sandwich called “Closed on Sundays”. LOL so there are options but was it a waste to put a chick-fil-a in a football stadium?
falconss.jpg

