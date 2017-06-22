Ashton Kutcher Use To See Wife, Mila Kunis As “Little Sister”

If you don’t know the back story of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, it’s an epic love story. The two were on a show together back when they were both young… like younger than 20! And they played a couple who was madly in love with each other. So of course, the fact that 20 YEARS LATER the two are married and have two kids is the best thing in the world. But Ashton Kutcher has recently revealed that he didn’t always have romantic feelings for Mila Kunis. “We’ve known each other for 20 years. I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her,” he explained in a recent radio interview. “I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show… It was really weird. I was like, ‘Isn’t this illegal?’ I don’t know, and it was really awkward, because I’m like a 19-year-old kid. She was 14! She was like my little sister. I wanted to make sure she was OK.” He went on to share that Kunis wrote about him in her diary when she was a teenager. “She thought I was cute!” he recalled. “At first I think she thought that I was good looking, and then shortly thereafter, I was just annoying to her, because I was like a big brother. It was like, ‘He’s annoying, because he’s always looking out for my best interest.”