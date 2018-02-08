Ashley’s All Access – Woman Falls Asleep Feet From Luke Bryan

By AshleyK923

Ashley's All Access

This week I was attending the Country Radio Seminar in Nashville – also known as “CRS” to industry insiders and attendees. It’s certainly one of the biggest week’s in the country music format where you get to see pretty much every country artist currently around.

Performances happen that you would never see anywhere else and if you were following along on my social media pages, you definitely got to see that.

Luke Bryan hosted his Super Bowl party out in his barn (which is more like a mansion itself) on Sunday – and we actually had to sign waivers that we wouldn’t post photos to social media for the privacy and security of the Bryan family.

Tuesday night however, I was invited to hang with Luke and his team in the presidential suite of the Omni Hotel where CRS was held. He played a number of songs – and also had a funny moment when one of our fellow radio colleagues fell asleep just feet from Luke, and he got up and pretty much gave her a silly lapdance…..video below!