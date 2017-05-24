After everything that happened in Manchester on Monday, first thing Tuesday Ariana Grande and her mother Joan returned home to Boca Raton, Florida. People reports that Grande was greeted by family and boyfriend Mac Miller at the airport. “Mac waited for Ariana at the bottom of the [private jet] stairs,” an insider confirms. “She looked distraught and like she has been crying. They hugged for a while before they headed to a waiting car. Ariana’s mom Joan was with her.” A second Grande source adds, “It’s so, so sad. She loves her fans and is absolutely crushed and devastated as you can imagine. She can’t believe this happened. She just wants to be with her family and loved ones right now.”