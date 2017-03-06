These two, together, create magic! Pun inteded, cause its a Disney movie… get it?… Anyways, this is something that all of America is waiting for! Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17th and it could not get here quick enough! Ariana Grande and John Legend have premiered the video for their version of “Beauty and the Beast,” which appears on the soundtrack for the forthcoming live-action film. The visual premiered on Sunday night and opens with Grande performing the track in the Beast’s castle while wearing an elaborate, rose red gown with her hair down. Meanwhile, Legend sits at the piano and wears a jacket fit for a prince. The clip also features Emma Watson’s Belle and Dan Stevens’ Beast dancing in the ballroom behind the performers. The Beauty and the Beast soundtrack is out March 10, while the film hits movie theaters on March 17.