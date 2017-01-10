Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt Finally Reach a Divorce Agreement

A day we never thought would actually happen was Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie getting a divorce, but hey… stuff happens. That day came and went and now the two of them have finally announced in a statement Monday that they have reached an agreement to handle their divorce in a private forum. “The parties and their counsel have signed agreements to preserve the privacy rights of their children and family by keeping all court documents confidential and engaging a private judge to make any necessary legal decisions and to facilitate the expeditious resolution of any remaining issues,” their statement read. “The parents are committed to act as a united front to effectuate recovery and reunification.” As previously reported, custody of their six children has been the primary issue in the divorce. Jolie was initially seeking sole physical custody.